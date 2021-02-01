The Sound of Madness
Rock
2008
1.
Devour (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
2.
Sound of Madness (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
3.
Second Chance (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
4.
Cry for Help (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
5.
The Crow & the Butterfly (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
6.
If You Only Knew (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
7.
Sin with a Grin (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
8.
What a Shame (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
9.
Cyanide Sweet Tooth Suicide (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
10.
Breaking Inside (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
11.
Call Me (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
12.
The Energy (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
13.
Son of Sam (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
14.
I Own You (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
15.
Junkies for Fame (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
16.
17.
18.
Her Name Is Alice (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
19.
Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom) (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30
20.
Breaking Inside (feat. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm) (Extrait)
Shinedown
0:30