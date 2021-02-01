The Sound of Madness

The Sound of Madness

Rock

2008

1.

Devour (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
2.

Sound of Madness (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
3.

Second Chance (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
4.

Cry for Help (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
5.

The Crow & the Butterfly (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
6.

If You Only Knew (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
7.

Sin with a Grin (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
8.

What a Shame (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
9.

Cyanide Sweet Tooth Suicide (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
10.

Breaking Inside (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
11.

Call Me (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
12.

The Energy (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
13.

Son of Sam (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
14.

I Own You (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
15.

Junkies for Fame (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
18.

Her Name Is Alice (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
19.

Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom) (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
20.

Breaking Inside (feat. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm) (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Atlantic Records