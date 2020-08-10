The Sound of Scars
Rock
2019
1.
Prelude (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
Scars (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Black Heart (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
Lay Down (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
Then (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
Empty Hole (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
My Way Out (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
Eliminate (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
Now (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Once Below (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Stone (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
Weight of the World (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
13.
When (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
14.
I Surrender (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30