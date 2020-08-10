The Sound of Scars

The Sound of Scars

Rock

2019

1.

Prelude (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Scars (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Black Heart (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Lay Down (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

Then (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Empty Hole (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

My Way Out (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Eliminate (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

Now (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Once Below (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Stone (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

Weight of the World (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

When (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
14.

I Surrender (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

14 chansons

41 min

© Napalm Records Handels GmbH