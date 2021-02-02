The Sound of Wilson Pickett

The Sound of Wilson Pickett

R&B

2007

1.

Soul Dance Number Three (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
2.

Funky Broadway (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
3.

I Need a Lot of Loving Every Day (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
4.

I Found a Love, Pt. 1 (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
5.

I Found a Love, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
6.

You Can't Stand Alone (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
7.

Mojo Mama (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
8.

I Found the One (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
9.

Something Within Me (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
10.

I'm Sorry About That (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
11.

Love Is a Beautiful Thing (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30

11 chansons

30 min

© Rhino Atlantic