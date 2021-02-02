The Sound of Wilson Pickett
R&B
2007
1.
Soul Dance Number Three (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
2.
Funky Broadway (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
3.
I Need a Lot of Loving Every Day (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
4.
I Found a Love, Pt. 1 (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
5.
I Found a Love, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
6.
You Can't Stand Alone (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
7.
Mojo Mama (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
8.
I Found the One (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
9.
Something Within Me (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
10.
I'm Sorry About That (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30
11.
Love Is a Beautiful Thing (Extrait)
Wilson Pickett
0:30