'The Sounds of Nightwish Reborn: Early Demos for "Dark Passion Play" and B-Sides'

'The Sounds of Nightwish Reborn: Early Demos for "Dark Passion Play" and B-Sides'

Rock

2007

1.

Escapist (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
2.

Reach (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
3.

Eva [Orchestral] (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
4.

While Your Lips Are Still Red (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
5.

The Poet and the Pendulum (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
6.

Amaranth [Orchestral] (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
7.

Eva [Demo] (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
8.

Bye Bye Beautiful [DJ Orkidea Remix] (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30
9.

Meadows of Heaven [Orchestral] (Extrait)

Nightwish

0:30

9 chansons

58 min

© Roadrunner Records