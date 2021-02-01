'The Sounds of Nightwish Reborn: Early Demos for "Dark Passion Play" and B-Sides'
Rock
2007
1.
Escapist (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
2.
Reach (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
3.
Eva [Orchestral] (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
4.
While Your Lips Are Still Red (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
5.
The Poet and the Pendulum (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
6.
Amaranth [Orchestral] (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
7.
Eva [Demo] (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
8.
Bye Bye Beautiful [DJ Orkidea Remix] (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30
9.
Meadows of Heaven [Orchestral] (Extrait)
Nightwish
0:30