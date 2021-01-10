The String Project - Live in Brussels

The String Project - Live in Brussels

Jazz

2015

1.

Philip a Paris (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Toscane (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

December 26th (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

More Bells (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

Transparence (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

Rainforest (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Climate Warning (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Virtuous Women (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

Bea (Fast) (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

L' Eternel Desir (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
11.

Noburl (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
12.

Bea (Slow) (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
13.

Isabelle (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
14.

Homecomings (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
15.

Pendulum (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
16.

Patchwork (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 18 min

© ACT Music