The String Project - Live in Brussels
Jazz
2015
1.
Philip a Paris (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
2.
Toscane (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
3.
December 26th (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
4.
More Bells (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
5.
Transparence (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
6.
Rainforest (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
7.
Climate Warning (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
8.
Virtuous Women (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
9.
Bea (Fast) (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
10.
L' Eternel Desir (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
11.
Noburl (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
12.
Bea (Slow) (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
13.
Isabelle (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
14.
Homecomings (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
15.
Pendulum (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30
16.
Patchwork (Extrait)
Philip Catherine
0:30