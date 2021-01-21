The Studio Album Collection

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Fly from the Inside (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
2.

Left Out (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
3.

Lost in the Crowd (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
4.

No More Love (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
5.

Better Version (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
6.

Burning Bright (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
7.

In Memory (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
8.

All I Ever Wanted (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
9.

Stranger Inside (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
10.

Lacerated (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
11.

Crying Out (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
12.

45 (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30

Disque 2

1.

The Dream (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
2.

Heroes (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
3.

Save Me (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
4.

I Dare You (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
5.

Yer Majesty (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
6.

Beyond the Sun (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
7.

Trade Yourself In (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
8.

Lady so Divine (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
9.

Shed Some Light (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
10.

Begin Again (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
11.

Atmosphere (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
12.

Fake (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
13.

Some Day (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Devour (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
2.

Sound of Madness (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
3.

Second Chance (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
4.

Cry for Help (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
5.

The Crow & the Butterfly (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
6.

If You Only Knew (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
7.

Sin with a Grin (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
8.

What a Shame (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
9.

Cyanide Sweet Tooth Suicide (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
10.

Breaking Inside (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
11.

Call Me (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Adrenaline (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
2.

Bully (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
3.

Amaryllis (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
4.

Unity (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
5.

Enemies (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
6.

I'm Not Alright (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
7.

Nowhere Kids (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
8.

Miracle (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
9.

I'll Follow You (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
10.

For My Sake (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
11.

My Name (Wearing Me Out) (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30
12.

Through the Ghost (Extrait)

Shinedown

0:30

48 chansons

3 h 01 min

© Atlantic Records