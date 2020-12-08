The Sun Also Rises (Original Soundtrack Album)

Divers

2010

1.

Singanushiga (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

Prologue/When Madness Sets In (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Just Call Me Aloysha (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

Madman On A Tree (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Looking For Mother (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

Where Is Mother? (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

Here She Goes Again (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

Reminiscence (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

Mother's Secret Lair (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

A Miraculous Recovery (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

The Mother Vanishes (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
12.

The Parade (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
13.

One From Her Heart (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
14.

Confession of A Secret Admirer (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
15.

The Hunting Party (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
16.

Seduction (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
17.

The Hunt/The Lair (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
18.

Night Of The Betrayal (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
19.

Final Reckoning (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
20.

Singanushiga (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
21.

The Sun Also Rises (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

21 chansons

54 min

© Milan Records