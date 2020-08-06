The Sweet Soul Show: Live at Newark's Symphony Hall - Volume 1 (Digitally Remastered)
Soul
2014
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
2.
Baby I'm the Best Thing for You (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
3.
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
4.
Million Dollars (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
5.
That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
6.
Introduction (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
7.
(For God Sakes) Give More Power to the People (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
8.
A Lonely Man (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
9.
The Coldest Days of My Life (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
10.
Stoned out of My Mind (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
11.
Cause I Love You (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
12.
Hot on a Thing (Called Love) (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
13.
I Want to Pay You Back (For Lovng Me) (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
14.
Toby (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
15.
A Letter to Myself (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
16.
Oh Girl (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30
17.
Have You Seen Her (Extrait)
Soul Generation
0:30