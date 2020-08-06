The Sweet Soul Show: Live at Newark's Symphony Hall - Volume 1 (Digitally Remastered)

The Sweet Soul Show: Live at Newark's Symphony Hall - Volume 1 (Digitally Remastered)

Soul

2014

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
2.

Baby I'm the Best Thing for You (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
3.

Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
4.

Million Dollars (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
5.

That's the Way It's Got to Be (Body and Soul) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
6.

Introduction (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
7.

(For God Sakes) Give More Power to the People (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
8.

A Lonely Man (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
9.

The Coldest Days of My Life (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
10.

Stoned out of My Mind (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
11.

Cause I Love You (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
12.

Hot on a Thing (Called Love) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
13.

I Want to Pay You Back (For Lovng Me) (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
14.

Toby (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
15.

A Letter to Myself (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
16.

Oh Girl (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30
17.

Have You Seen Her (Extrait)

Soul Generation

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Essential Media Group