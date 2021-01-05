The Tempest Songs
Rock
2016
1.
Come Unto These Yellow Sands (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
2.
Full Fathom Five Thy Father Lies (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
3.
I Shall No More To Sea (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:16
4.
The Master, The Swabber, The Boatswain And I (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
5.
No More Dams I'll Make For Fish (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:14
6.
Freedom Song (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
7.
Flout Em And Scout Em (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:23
9.
Marvelous Sweet Music (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
10.
Thunder And Lightning (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
11.
Bride's fanfare (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
12.
Honour Riches, Marriage Blessing (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
13.
Earth's Increase, Foison Plenty (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
14.
The wedding dance (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
15.
Where The Bees Sucks There Suck I (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
16.
The Drone (Extrait)
Joan Armatrading
0:30
