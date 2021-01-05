The Tempest Songs

The Tempest Songs

Rock

2016

1.

Come Unto These Yellow Sands (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
2.

Full Fathom Five Thy Father Lies (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
3.

I Shall No More To Sea (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:16
4.

The Master, The Swabber, The Boatswain And I (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
5.

No More Dams I'll Make For Fish (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:14
6.

Freedom Song (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
7.

Flout Em And Scout Em (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:23
8.

Flout Em And Scout Em (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:29
9.

Marvelous Sweet Music (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
10.

Thunder And Lightning (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
11.

Bride's fanfare (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
12.

Honour Riches, Marriage Blessing (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
13.

Earth's Increase, Foison Plenty (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
14.

The wedding dance (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
15.

Where The Bees Sucks There Suck I (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
16.

The Drone (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
17.

Bride's Fanfare (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
18.

The Wedding Dance (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30
19.

The Drone (Extrait)

Joan Armatrading

0:30

19 chansons

17 min

© Savoy