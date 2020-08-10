The Three Worlds
Jazz
2010
1.
The Three Worlds - Overture (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Le 'at Le 'at (slowly slowly) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Sharav (hot wind) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Midbar (desert) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Jerusalem (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
New York (home of contrasts) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Moon over Tel Aviv (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Dance of the Saints (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Warrior for Peace (in memory of Mr. Yitzhak Rabin) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Shoham (storm) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
The Three Worlds - Conclusion - The Final Meditation (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30