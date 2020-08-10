The Three Worlds

The Three Worlds

Jazz

2010

1.

The Three Worlds - Overture (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Le 'at Le 'at (slowly slowly) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Sharav (hot wind) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Midbar (desert) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Jerusalem (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

New York (home of contrasts) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Moon over Tel Aviv (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Dance of the Saints (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Warrior for Peace (in memory of Mr. Yitzhak Rabin) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Shoham (storm) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

The Three Worlds - Conclusion - The Final Meditation (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Blue Flame Records