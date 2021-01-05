The Tin Angel

The Tin Angel

Blues

1993

1.

John Henry (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
2.

Old Cotton Fields At Home (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
3.

The Frozen Logger (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
4.

Run, Come See Jerusalem (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
5.

Old Blue (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
6.

Water Boy (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
7.

Santa Ana (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
8.

I Was Born About 10,000 Years Ago/The Biggest Thing (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
9.

The Car-Car Song (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
10.

No More Cane On The Brazos (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
11.

Pay Day At Coal Creek (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
12.

I've Been 'Buked And I've Been Scorned (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
13.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
14.

Another Man Don' Gone (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
15.

Children, Go Where I Send Thee (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
16.

I Know Where I'm Going (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
17.

He's Got The Whole World In His Hands (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
18.

Timber (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30
19.

Wade In The Water (Extrait)

Odetta

0:30

19 chansons

50 min

© Fantasy Records