The Tin Angel
Blues
1993
1.
John Henry (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
2.
Old Cotton Fields At Home (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
3.
The Frozen Logger (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
4.
Run, Come See Jerusalem (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
5.
Old Blue (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
6.
Water Boy (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
7.
Santa Ana (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
8.
I Was Born About 10,000 Years Ago/The Biggest Thing (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
9.
The Car-Car Song (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
10.
No More Cane On The Brazos (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
11.
Pay Day At Coal Creek (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
12.
I've Been 'Buked And I've Been Scorned (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
13.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
14.
Another Man Don' Gone (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
15.
Children, Go Where I Send Thee (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
16.
I Know Where I'm Going (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
17.
He's Got The Whole World In His Hands (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
18.
Timber (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30
19.
Wade In The Water (Extrait)
Odetta
0:30