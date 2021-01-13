The Total Johnny Cash Sun Collection

The Total Johnny Cash Sun Collection

Country

2018

Disque 1

1.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Train Of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Next In Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Home Of The Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Come In, Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

I Just Thought You'd Like To Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Thanks A Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Straight A's In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Story Of A Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Born To Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

If The Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Remember Me (I'm The One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Wreck Of The Old 97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Always Alone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

I Could Never Be Ashamed Of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

New Mexico (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

You're My Baby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

I Couldn't Keep From Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Fools Hall Of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Leave That Junk Alone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Rock 'N' Roll Ruby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

62 chansons

2 h 16 min

© Curb Records