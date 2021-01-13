The Turn Of A Friendly Card

Rock

1987

1.

May Be A Price To Pay (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

Games People Play (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

I Don't Wanna Go Home (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

The Gold Bug (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Snake Eyes (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

The Ace of Swords (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Nothing Left to Lose (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

The Turn of a Friendly Card, Pt. 2 (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30

10 chansons

40 min

© Arista