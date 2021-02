Chubby Checker Hits Of '66

Chubby Checker Hits Of '66

The Best of Chubby Checker (By Vintage Music)

The Best of Chubby Checker (By Vintage Music)

Twistin' USA (Singles As & Bs 1959-1962)

Twistin' USA (Singles As & Bs 1959-1962)

40 Essentials of Chubby Checker (Mono Version)

40 Essentials of Chubby Checker (Mono Version)

The Best Of Chubby Checker 1959-1963

The Best Of Chubby Checker 1959-1963

Let's Twist Again

Let's Twist Again

Dancin' Party: The Chubby Checker Collection (1960-1966)

Dancin' Party: The Chubby Checker Collection (1960-1966)

Slide 1 of 20

The Fly

The Fly (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Let's Twist Again

Let's Twist Again (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Popeye The Hitchhiker

Popeye The Hitchhiker (Extrait) Chubby Checker

It's Pony Time

It's Pony Time (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Watusi

The Watusi (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Hully Gully

The Hully Gully (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Stroll

The Stroll (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Mashed Potatoes

The Mashed Potatoes (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Hi Ho Silver

Hi Ho Silver (Extrait) Chubby Checker

We Like Birdland

We Like Birdland (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Shimmy

The Shimmy (Extrait) Chubby Checker

I Almost Lost My Mind

I Almost Lost My Mind (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Quarter To Three

Quarter To Three (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Ballin' The Jack

Ballin' The Jack (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Ray Charles-Ton

The Ray Charles-Ton (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Class

The Class (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Your Feet's Too Big

Your Feet's Too Big (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Shake, Rattle And Roll

Shake, Rattle And Roll (Extrait) Chubby Checker

But Girls!

But Girls! (Extrait) Chubby Checker

At The Hop

At The Hop (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Dance With Me Henry

Dance With Me Henry (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Rock Around The Clock

Rock Around The Clock (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Twistin' 'round The World

Twistin' 'round The World (Extrait) Chubby Checker

I Could Have Danced All Night

I Could Have Danced All Night (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Jet

The Jet (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The "Ooh Poo Pah Doo" Shimmy

The "Ooh Poo Pah Doo" Shimmy (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The "C.C. River" Stroll

The "C.C. River" Stroll (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Strand

The Strand (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Chicken

The Chicken (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Hucklebuck

The Hucklebuck (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Twist

The Twist (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Madison

The Madison (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Love Is Strange Calypso

Love Is Strange Calypso (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Slop

The Slop (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Pony

The Pony (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Charleston

The Charleston (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Dance The Mess Around

Dance The Mess Around (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Lose Your Inhibitions Twist

The Lose Your Inhibitions Twist (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Your Lips And Mine

Your Lips And Mine (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Love Is Like A Twist

Love Is Like A Twist (Extrait) Chubby Checker

Twsitin' The Blues

Twsitin' The Blues (Extrait) Chubby Checker

The Twist and other Hit Songs