The UA Singles '79-'82
Rock
2006
1.
Nuclear Device (The Wizard of Aus) (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
2.
Yellowcake UF6 (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
3.
Don't Bring Harry (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
4.
Wired (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
5.
Crabs (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
6.
In the Shadows (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
7.
Bear Cage (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
8.
Bear Cage (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
9.
Shah Shah a Go Go (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
10.
Shah Shah a Go Go (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
11.
Who Wants the World (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
12.
The Meninblack (Waiting for 'Em) (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
13.
Thrown Away (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
14.
Top Secret (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
15.
Just Like Nothing on Earth (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
16.
Man in White (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
17.
Let Me Introduce You to the Family (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
18.
Vietnamerica (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
19.
Golden Brown (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
20.
Love 30 (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
21.
La Folie (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
22.
La Folie (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
23.
Waltzinblack (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
24.
Strange Little Girl (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
25.
Cruel Garden (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
26.
Sverige (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
27.
In the Shadows (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
28.
N'Emmenes Pas Harry (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30
29.
Bear Cage (Extrait)
The Stranglers
0:30