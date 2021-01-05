The Ultimate Christmas Album

Musique classique

1995

1.

Adam: O Holy Night (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
2.

Traditional: The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
3.

Gruber: Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
4.

Berlin: White Christmas (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
5.

Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
6.

Traditional: Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
7.

Anonymous: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
8.

Wade: Adeste Fideles (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
9.

Anonymous: Deck The Hall With Boughs Of Holly (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
10.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
11.

Anonymous: I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
12.

Anonymous: The First Noel (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
13.

Traditional: Shepherds In The Field Abiding (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
14.

Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
15.

Handel: Joy To The World (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
16.

Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
17.

Willis: It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
18.

Anonymous: Ding Dong! Merrily On High (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
19.

Anonymous: What child is this (Greensleeves) (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
20.

Martin, H., Blane, R.: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30
21.

Schubert: Ave Maria, D. 839 (Arr. Gamley) (Extrait)

Dame Joan Sutherland

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Decca - London