The Very Best of Hymns
Musique du monde
2003
1.
Marching to the Glory (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
2.
Christ, the Perfection (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
3.
People from the Great Tribulation (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
4.
He Died for Us (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
5.
The Glory Reserved for Us (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
6.
Light of the World (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
7.
Gifts from the Sky (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
8.
The Glory, Our Hope (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
9.
Anxious Soul (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
10.
Eternal Treasure (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
11.
The Greatness of God (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
12.
Praise to the Creator (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
13.
Expecting the Liberation (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
14.
Our Souls and the Lord (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
15.
Getting Ready for the Sky (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
16.
Grace and the Light (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30
17.
To Jesus Christ We Exalt (Extrait)
Fernando Lopez
0:30