The Very Best Of (Remastered)

Pop

2011

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Lovin’ Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

C C Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

I’ll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

End Of The Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

I’m Feelin’ Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

All Night Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Cool Cool Ways (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

It’ll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

As Long As I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Just Who Is To Blame (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

My Blue Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

32 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Play Digital