The Very Best Of (Remastered)
Pop
2011
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Lovin’ Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
C C Rider (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I’ll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
I’m Feelin’ Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
All Night Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Cool Cool Ways (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
It’ll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
As Long As I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
Just Who Is To Blame (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
My Blue Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30