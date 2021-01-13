The Very Best Of The Alan Parsons Project
Rock
2007
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye In The Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Don't Answer Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Games People Play (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Days Are Numbers (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
What Goes Up... (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Prime Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Let's Talk About Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
No Answers Only Questions (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Stereotomy (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
La Sagrada Familia (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
17.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30