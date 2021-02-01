The Very Best of the Doors

Rock

2007

1.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Strange Days (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Spanish Caravan (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

The Crystal Ship (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

People Are Strange (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

End of the Night (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Twentieth Century Fox (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Love Her Madly (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Riders on the Storm (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

Tell All the People (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
21.

22.

The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
23.

Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
24.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
25.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
26.

27.

Waiting for the Sun (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
28.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
29.

The Changeling (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
30.

Wishful Sinful (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
31.

Love Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
32.

Ghost Song (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
33.

Gloria (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
34.

35.

36.

37.

Maggie M'Gill (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
38.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
39.

39 chansons

2 h 48 min

© Rhino - Elektra