The Very Best of the Man in Black
Country
2012
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Wide Open Road (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Belshazzar (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30