The Very Best of the Man in Black

Country

2012

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Perfect Cadence Records