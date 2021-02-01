The Very Best of Tracy Lawrence

The Very Best of Tracy Lawrence

Country

2007

1.

Sticks and Stones (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
2.

Today's Lonely Fool (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
3.

Runnin' Behind (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
4.

Somebody Paints the Wall (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
5.

Alibis (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
6.

Can't Break It to My Heart (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
7.

My Second Home (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
8.

If the Good Die Young (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
9.

Renegades, Rebels and Rogues (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
10.

I See It Now (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
11.

As Any Fool Can See (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
12.

Texas Tornado (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
13.

If the World Had a Front Porch (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
14.

If You Loved Me (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
15.

Time Marches On (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
16.

Stars Over Texas (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
17.

Is That a Tear (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
18.

Better Man, Better Off (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
19.

How a Cowgirl Says Goodbye (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
20.

Lessons Learned (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30
21.

Paint Me a Birmingham (Extrait)

Tracy Lawrence

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Rhino - Warner Records