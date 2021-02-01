The Vintage Series
Musique du monde
2006
1.
I'm In The Mood (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
2.
Minstrel And Queen Aka Queen Majesty (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
3.
Dark End Of The Street (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
4.
It's You I Love (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
5.
I've Been Trying (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
6.
Little Boy Blue (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
7.
Whiter Shade Of Pale (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
8.
You'll Want Me Back Aka You Don't Care (original Version) (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
9.
Night And Day (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
10.
Sit And Cry (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
11.
It's A Good Day (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
12.
Talk About Love (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
13.
How Long (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
14.
I'm So Proud (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
15.
Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
16.
There Comes A Time (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
17.
Um Um Um Um Um Um (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
18.
Love O Love (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30
19.
You'll Want Me Back Aka You Don't Care (remixed Version) (Extrait)
Pat Kelly
0:30