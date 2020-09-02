The Wheels On the Bus

Musique pour enfants

2006

1.

We're Going This Way, That Way (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

She'll Be Coming Round the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

The Grand Old Duke of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

I Went to Visit a Farm One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Five Little Men In a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Bananas in Pyjamas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Amarillo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Donkey Riding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Horsey, Horsey Don't You Stop (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Walking in the Air (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Seaside (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Mrs Macaroni (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

You Can't Keep a Horse in a Lighthouse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Down in the Jungle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

When the Red, Red Robin (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

The Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

My Ship Sailed from China (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Underground, Overground, Wombling Free (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

28 chansons

60 min

© CRS Records