The Wheels On The Bus & Favourite Animal Songs
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
Bob The Builder (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
The Wheels On The Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
I Saw A Tiger (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
The Big Ship Sails (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
The 2-22 Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
BINGO (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
One Man Went To Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Quartermaster's Stores (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
On Our Way To Mars (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Do Re Mi (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Oats And Beans And Barley Grow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
It's All The Fun Of The Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
ABC Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
The Animals Went In 2 By 2 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Never Smile At A Crocodile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Sammy's Safari (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
The Tailor And The Mouse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Swim, Swan, Swim (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Pussycat, Pussycat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Nellie The Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Old Macdonald (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
31.
Peter Perkins (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
33.
Brown Bear's Snoring (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
34.
Rabbit Aint Got (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
35.
Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
36.
Down In The Jungle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30