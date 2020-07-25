The Wheels On the Bus

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
2.

Froggy Went a Courtin' (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
3.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
4.

Bud the Bird (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
5.

The Alphabet Song (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
6.

The Inch Worm (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
7.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
8.

Soul Clap (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
9.

Walter the Weasel (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30
10.

If You Like Funky Music (Extrait)

Groove Kid Nation

0:30

10 chansons

47 min

© Groove Kid Nation

