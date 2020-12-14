The Whitest Kids U' Know

Divers

2006

1.

Welcome (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
2.

Triumph of the Ill (Hitler Rap) (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
3.

Russian Roulette (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
4.

Special Ops Whispering (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
5.

Get a New Daddy (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
6.

Beautiful Penis (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
7.

Let's Wake Up the Neighbors (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
8.

Sam's Message (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:29
9.

Bus Driver (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
10.

B Cup (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
11.

We Gon' Make Luv (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30
12.

Goodnight (Extrait)

The Whitest Kids 'U Know

0:30

12 chansons

32 min

© What Are Records?

0