The Young Joni Mitchell Discovered

The Young Joni Mitchell Discovered

Folk

2017

1.

Hunter (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
2.

Come to the Sunshine (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
3.

Eastern Rain (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
4.

Dr. Junk the Dentist Man (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
5.

Carnival in Kenora (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
6.

Just Like Me (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
7.

Brandy Eyes (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
8.

Tha Gift of the Magi (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
9.

Winter Lady (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
10.

Day After Day (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
11.

Born to Take the Highway (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
12.

Blue on Blue (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
13.

The Way It Is. (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30
14.

Play Little David (Extrait)

Big Yellow Taxi DK

0:30

14 chansons

43 min

© Big Yellow Taxi Dk

0