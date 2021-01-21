Based on a True Story... (Deluxe Version) (Édition StudioMasters)

Based on a True Story... (Deluxe Version) (Édition StudioMasters)

Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton

Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton

If I'm Honest

If I'm Honest

Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) [Acoustic]

Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) [Acoustic]

Slide 1 of 20

There's a New Kid in Town

There's a New Kid in Town (Extrait) Blake Shelton

There's a New Kid in Town