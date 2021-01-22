These Foolish Things

These Foolish Things

Jazz

2012

1.

My Funny Valentine (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

What a Wonderful World (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

It's Only a Paper Moon (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You? (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

September Song (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

Without a Song (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

Young At Heart (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

What a Little Moonlight Can Do (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

Come Sunday (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

Lover Man (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

Autumn Leaves (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

Bewitched (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

Where or When (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

These Foolish Things (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Velut Luna