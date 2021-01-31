Third Annual Pipe Dream

Third Annual Pipe Dream

Rock

1974

1.

Doraville (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
2.

Jesus Hearted People (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
3.

Close The Door (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
4.

Blues In Maude's Flat (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
5.

Join The Race (To Inner Space) (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
6.

Angel (What In The World's Come Over Us) (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
7.

Get Your Head Out Of Your Heart (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
8.

The War Is Over (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
9.

Help Yourself (You Gotta Help Yourself) (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30
10.

Who You Gonna Run To (Extrait)

Atlanta Rhythm Section

0:30

10 chansons

34 min

© Polydor