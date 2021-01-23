This Christmas

This Christmas

Musique de Noël

2016

1.

Winter Wonderland (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

This Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

Someday at Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

Santa Baby (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

Mary Did You Know (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

Go Tell to the Mountain (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

My Favorite Things (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

What Are You Doing New Year's Eve? (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

Sweet Little Jesus Boy (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
15.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

15 chansons

43 min

© Playaudio