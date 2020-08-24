This Is, Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
2020
1.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It All Depends (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30