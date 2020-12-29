This Is My Rock
Rock
2020
1.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Money (Thats What I Want) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
When The Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy The Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Jambalaya (On The Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
It'll Be Me (Alternate Take) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Don't Stay Away Til Love Grows Cold (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30