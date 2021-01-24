This Is What I Like
Country
2018
1.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Come in Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Old Doc Brown (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Loading Coal (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Going to Memphis (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30