This Moment Is Mine

R&B

1999

1.

If I Gave Love (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
2.

Girls Will Talk (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
3.

Chante's Got A Man (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
4.

I See You In A Different Light (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
5.

Easy (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
6.

I Cry To Myself (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
7.

Blooming Flower (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
8.

Heartbeat (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
9.

I've Got The Love (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
10.

I Started Crying (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
11.

I Got A Secret To Tell Ya ... (Cmo 8 Yrs) (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
12.

Love And The Woman (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
13.

In My Life (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30
14.

This Moment Is Mine (Extrait)

Chanté Moore

0:30

14 chansons

60 min

© Silas