This Moment Is Mine
R&B
1999
1.
If I Gave Love (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
2.
Girls Will Talk (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
3.
Chante's Got A Man (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
4.
I See You In A Different Light (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
5.
Easy (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
6.
I Cry To Myself (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
7.
Blooming Flower (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
8.
Heartbeat (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
9.
I've Got The Love (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
10.
I Started Crying (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
11.
I Got A Secret To Tell Ya ... (Cmo 8 Yrs) (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
12.
Love And The Woman (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
13.
In My Life (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30
14.
This Moment Is Mine (Extrait)
Chanté Moore
0:30