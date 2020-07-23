This Time With Feeling

This Time With Feeling

Folk

2011

1.

Strawmen (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
2.

Anthem for Second Place (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
3.

Flower (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
4.

Carnival (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
5.

Six Foot Solemn Oath (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
6.

The Artist Type (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
7.

The Same the Same (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
8.

So It Goes (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
9.

Just So You Know (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
10.

Attention (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
11.

Gone Is a Four Letter Word (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30
12.

Somehow We Escaped (Extrait)

The Grownup Noise

0:30

12 chansons

54 min

© The Grownup Noise

Albums

Slide 1 of 4