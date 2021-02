Take A Look

Take A Look

Unforgettable: With Love

Unforgettable: With Love

Slide 1 of 19

Sorry

Sorry (Extrait) Natalie Cole

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Extrait) Natalie Cole

Be Thankful

Be Thankful (Extrait) Natalie Cole

Keep Smiling

Keep Smiling (Extrait) Natalie Cole

I'm Catching Hell (Living Here Alone)

I'm Catching Hell (Living Here Alone) (Extrait) Natalie Cole

Our Love

Our Love (Extrait) Natalie Cole

Sophisticated Lady (She's A Different Lady)

Sophisticated Lady (She's A Different Lady) (Extrait) Natalie Cole

I've Got Love On My Mind

I've Got Love On My Mind (Extrait) Natalie Cole

What You Won't Do For Love

What You Won't Do For Love (Extrait) Natalie Cole

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) (Extrait) Natalie Cole

This Will Be: Natalie Cole's Everlasting Love