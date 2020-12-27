Thoughts

Jazz

1995

1.

Fast Moving Dawn (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

True Fantasy (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Running Free (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

September Mood (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Galvanized Trilogy (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Lost Race (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Ten Years (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Night Flight (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Etanos (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Thoughts (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

The Question (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

The Next Day (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Winter Collage (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Silent Evening (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 15 min

© L+R Records