Throb
Jazz
1994
1.
Grow Your Own (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Moonchild / In Your Quiet Place (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Como En Vietnam (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Fortune Smiles (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
The Raven Speaks (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Henniger Flats (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Turn of the Century (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Chickens (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
Arise, Her Eyes (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
10.
Prime Time (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
11.
Throb (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
12.
Doin the Pig (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
13.
Triple Portrait (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
14.
Some Echoes (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30