Throb

Throb

Jazz

1994

1.

Grow Your Own (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Moonchild / In Your Quiet Place (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Como En Vietnam (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Fortune Smiles (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

The Raven Speaks (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Henniger Flats (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Turn of the Century (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Chickens (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Arise, Her Eyes (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Prime Time (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Throb (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

Doin the Pig (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
13.

Triple Portrait (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
14.

Some Echoes (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Rhino Atlantic