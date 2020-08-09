Thug Misses

Hip-hop

2010

1.

My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
2.

Hater (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:29
3.

Fuck Dem Other Hoes (feat. DSD) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
4.

The K-Wang (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
5.

You My Girl (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
6.

Jealous Girls (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
7.

Taz (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
8.

Don't Trust No Niggas (feat. DSD) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
9.

Taz II (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
10.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
11.

Scooter (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:09
12.

Fuck Dem Fuck Niggaz (feat. DSD) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
13.

I Know You Want It (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
14.

We Were Meant To Be (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
15.

For My King (Tribute To The Black Man) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
16.

When I Meet My King (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
17.

My Neck, My Back (Original Version) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30

17 chansons

52 min

© Vanilla OMP