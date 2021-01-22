Thunder Under Yonder (Remixes)

Thunder Under Yonder (Remixes)

Blues

2017

1.

I'm so Confused (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

Power Stroke (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

Ms. Jody's Energizer Slide (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

Another Other Woman (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

Stir It Up (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

Booty Strut (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

Let It Flow (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

Party (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

I Got That Thunder Under Yonder (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

Where I Come From (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
11.

I Had to Lie (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
12.

You're Letting a Good Man's Lovin' Go to Waste (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 00 min

© Ecko Records