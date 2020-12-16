Tikey Zes: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

Tikey Zes: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom

Musique classique

2020

1.

I. Litany of Peace (Extrait)

2.

II. The Three Antiphons (Extrait)

3.

III. The Small Entrance (Extrait)

4.

IV. Trisagion (Extrait)

5.

V. Alleluiarion and Gospel (Extrait)

6.

VI. The Cherubic Hymn (Extrait)

7.

VII. The Litany of the Precious Gifts (Extrait)

8.

VIII. The Holy Oblation (Extrait)

9.

IX. Megalynarion (Extrait)

10.

X. Conclusion of the Holy Oblation (Extrait)

11.

XI. Litany of the Lord's Prayer (Extrait)

12.

XII. Communion Verse for Sunday (Extrait)

13.

XIII. Communion of the Laity (Extrait)

14.

XIV. Post-Communion and Dismissal (Extrait)

15.

XV. Prayer Behind the Ambo and Final Dismissal (Extrait)

15 chansons

1 h 18 min

