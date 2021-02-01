Tim

Tim

Rock

1985

1.

Hold My Life (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

I'll Buy (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Kiss Me on the Bus (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Dose of Thunder (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Waitress in the Sky (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Swingin Party (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Bastards of Young (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Lay It Down Clown (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Left of the Dial (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Little Mascara (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Here Comes a Regular (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

11 chansons

37 min

© Sire