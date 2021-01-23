Time for a change (Deluxe Edition)
Rock
2014
1.
Dust or Delight (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
2.
Time for a change (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
3.
Curfew (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
4.
Castle In The Sand (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
5.
Walk on my dreams (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
6.
Stereo (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
7.
You dare (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
8.
Elizabeth (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
9.
Je n'ai jamais (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
10.
Million Eyes Monster (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
11.
You should stop (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
12.
No pain (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
13.
Do you like my song (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30
14.
Love is the new trend (Extrait)
Elephanz
0:30