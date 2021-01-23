Time for a change (Deluxe Edition)

Rock

2014

1.

Dust or Delight (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
2.

Time for a change (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
3.

Curfew (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
4.

Castle In The Sand (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
5.

Walk on my dreams (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
6.

Stereo (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
7.

You dare (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
8.

Elizabeth (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
9.

Je n'ai jamais (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
10.

Million Eyes Monster (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
11.

You should stop (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
12.

No pain (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
13.

Do you like my song (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30
14.

Love is the new trend (Extrait)

Elephanz

0:30

14 chansons

51 min

© naïve