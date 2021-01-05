Time For Change

Pop

1997

1.

Camdino Soul (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
2.

Pleasure Dome (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
3.

Thank You (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
4.

Dare To Differ (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
5.

Get Away (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
6.

Love Ain't Around (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
7.

Represent (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
8.

Time For Change (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
9.

I Feel Love (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
10.

Limit Is The Sky (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30
11.

Represent (Extrait)

Soul II Soul

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 02 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)