Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra, Fantasia Concertante & Ritual Dances
Musique classique
1996
1.
Concerto for Double String Orchestra: I. Allegro con brio (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
2.
Concerto for Double String Orchestra: II. Adagio cantabile (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
3.
Concerto for Double String Orchestra: III. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
4.
Fantasia Concertante on a Theme of Corelli: I. Adagio (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
5.
Fantasia Concertante on a Theme of Corelli: II. Fugue (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
6.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": I. Prelude (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
7.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": II. Transformation and Preparation for the First Dance (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
8.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": III. The First Dance - The Earth in Autumn (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
9.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": IV. The Second Dance - The Water in Winter & Transformation and Preparation for the Third Dance (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
10.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": V. The Third Dance - The Air in Spring & Preparation for the Fourth Dance (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30
11.
Ritual Dances from "The Midsummer Marriage": VI. The Fourth Dance - Fire in Summer (Extrait)
Andrew Davis
0:30