'Tit Galop Pour Mamou

'Tit Galop Pour Mamou

Musique du monde

1992

1.

Jongle À Moi (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
2.

Madame Etienne (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
3.

La Petite Anna À Magène Meaux (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
4.

J'aimerais Te Pardonner (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
5.

'Tit Galop Pour Mamou (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
6.

Chère Joues Roses (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
7.

Blues Du Saoulard (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
8.

Dans Les Pins (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
9.

Amedeé Two Step (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
10.

Les Barres De La Prison (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
11.

Cajun Special (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
12.

Je M'endors (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
13.

Donne-moi Une Autre Chance (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30
14.

Mardi Gras Jig / Scott Playboy Special (Extrait)

Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

0:30

14 chansons

53 min

© New Rounder