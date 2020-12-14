To the Bone

Folk

2014

1.

Phil the Hat (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
2.

Dream Horses (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
3.

Pardon Me (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
4.

Some Kind of Surrender (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
5.

Books to Bed (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
6.

Man Behind the Moon (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
7.

Angelicana (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
8.

Cabin Fever (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
9.

The Fullness of Time (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
10.

Fireworks (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
11.

Glimpsed and Gone (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
12.

To the One (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
13.

Somewhere North of Here (Extrait)

Jones

0:30
14.

Row (Extrait)

Jones

0:30

14 chansons

45 min

© Meme Records

