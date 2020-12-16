Lay Aside All Earthly Cares: Orthodox Choral Works in English

Lay Aside All Earthly Cares: Orthodox Choral Works in English

Good Friday in Jerusalem

Good Friday in Jerusalem

When Augustus Reigned: Christmas Music from the Byzantine Tradition

When Augustus Reigned: Christmas Music from the Byzantine Tradition

Byzantium in Rome

Byzantium in Rome

Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia

Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia

Voices of Byzantium: Medieval Byzantine Chant from Mt. Sinai

Voices of Byzantium: Medieval Byzantine Chant from Mt. Sinai

Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia (Medieval Byzantine Chant)

Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia (Medieval Byzantine Chant)

Slide 1 of 19

Make Glad, You Righteous

Make Glad, You Righteous (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Once Sorrow Had Silenced Zion's Harps

Once Sorrow Had Silenced Zion's Harps (Extrait) Cappella Romana

The Shepherds in the Fields Receiv'd

The Shepherds in the Fields Receiv'd (Extrait) Cappella Romana

The Rod of Jesse's Root has Bloomed

The Rod of Jesse's Root has Bloomed (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Now Christ Is Born Upon the Earth

Now Christ Is Born Upon the Earth (Extrait) Cappella Romana

O Let Creation All Rejoice

O Let Creation All Rejoice (Extrait) Cappella Romana

The Virgin, as Was Said of Old

The Virgin, as Was Said of Old (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Now Hear, O Bethlehem

Now Hear, O Bethlehem (Extrait) Cappella Romana

What Shall We Call You

What Shall We Call You (Extrait) Cappella Romana

In Olden Days

In Olden Days (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Isaiah, as He Watched By Night

Isaiah, as He Watched By Night (Extrait) Cappella Romana

O Nations, Let Us Now Prepare

O Nations, Let Us Now Prepare (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Epilogue. Save the World, O Our Savior

Epilogue. Save the World, O Our Savior (Extrait) Cappella Romana

XI. Now When She Who Is Blameless Saw the Magi

XI. Now When She Who Is Blameless Saw the Magi (Extrait) Cappella Romana

X. "I Will Tell You," Said Mary to the Magi

X. "I Will Tell You," Said Mary to the Magi (Extrait) Cappella Romana

IX. The Magi Hastened at Once to the Inner Room

IX. The Magi Hastened at Once to the Inner Room (Extrait) Cappella Romana

VIII. Receive, Then, O Holy Lady

VIII. Receive, Then, O Holy Lady (Extrait) Cappella Romana

VII. Jesus, Who Is Truly the Christ and Also Our God

VII. Jesus, Who Is Truly the Christ and Also Our God (Extrait) Cappella Romana

VI. Since They Are Your People, O Child

VI. Since They Are Your People, O Child (Extrait) Cappella Romana

V. As Mary Heard All These Astonishing Words

V. As Mary Heard All These Astonishing Words (Extrait) Cappella Romana

IV. As She Says Such Things in the Presence of the Ineffable

IV. As She Says Such Things in the Presence of the Ineffable (Extrait) Cappella Romana

III. O High King, What Is There for You Among the Beggars?

III. O High King, What Is There for You Among the Beggars? (Extrait) Cappella Romana

II. The Father of the Mother by Intent Became Her Son

II. The Father of the Mother by Intent Became Her Son (Extrait) Cappella Romana

I. Bethlehem Has Opened Eden

I. Bethlehem Has Opened Eden (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Proïmion. The Virgin Gives Birth Today

Proïmion. The Virgin Gives Birth Today (Extrait) Cappella Romana

Toensing: Kontakion for the Nativity of Christ