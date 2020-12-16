Toensing: Kontakion for the Nativity of Christ

Musique classique

2020

1.

Proïmion. The Virgin Gives Birth Today (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

I. Bethlehem Has Opened Eden (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

II. The Father of the Mother by Intent Became Her Son (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

III. O High King, What Is There for You Among the Beggars? (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

IV. As She Says Such Things in the Presence of the Ineffable (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

V. As Mary Heard All These Astonishing Words (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

VI. Since They Are Your People, O Child (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

VII. Jesus, Who Is Truly the Christ and Also Our God (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

VIII. Receive, Then, O Holy Lady (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

IX. The Magi Hastened at Once to the Inner Room (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

X. "I Will Tell You," Said Mary to the Magi (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

XI. Now When She Who Is Blameless Saw the Magi (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

Epilogue. Save the World, O Our Savior (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
14.

O Nations, Let Us Now Prepare (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
15.

Isaiah, as He Watched By Night (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
16.

In Olden Days (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
17.

What Shall We Call You (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
18.

Now Hear, O Bethlehem (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
19.

The Virgin, as Was Said of Old (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
20.

O Let Creation All Rejoice (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
21.

Now Christ Is Born Upon the Earth (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
22.

The Rod of Jesse's Root has Bloomed (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
23.

The Shepherds in the Fields Receiv'd (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
24.

Once Sorrow Had Silenced Zion's Harps (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
25.

Make Glad, You Righteous (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Cappella Romana